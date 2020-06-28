503 N PACA STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace courtyard bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry

This charming home in the sought-after Seton Hill Historic District is an absolute gem! So unique, and fully restored. Hardwood floors throughout (living room and second floor bedrooms have carpet, with restored hardwood beneath). New kitchen and baths. Roof and systems replaced in 2017, exterior lead paint professionally removed and brick restored and repointed in 2016. Built-ins throughout (seller collects vinyl records). Attention to detail is astounding! First floor features living room and dining room, each with a decorative fireplace, new kitchen with solid wood cabinets and wood countertops. First floor full bath is brand new. Second floor with two bedrooms and a new bath featuring a beautiful soaking tub. The third floor has two rooms that are finished, with low ceilings. Could be used as bedrooms, office, storage - you decide. Basement with exterior entrance, new laundry room, clean and dry. There is a rear courtyard with privacy wall that is perfect for entertaining. Location is fantastic - just a short walk to the University of Maryland Baltimore campus and the University of Baltimore, easy walk to the restaurants and activity of Mount Vernon, close to the train station. Across the street from beautiful St. Mary's Park. Zoning allows for residential or commercial use. Charming, one of a kind in beautiful Seton Hill!