Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

503 N PACA STREET

503 North Paca Street · No Longer Available
Location

503 North Paca Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
courtyard
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
This charming home in the sought-after Seton Hill Historic District is an absolute gem! So unique, and fully restored. Hardwood floors throughout (living room and second floor bedrooms have carpet, with restored hardwood beneath). New kitchen and baths. Roof and systems replaced in 2017, exterior lead paint professionally removed and brick restored and repointed in 2016. Built-ins throughout (seller collects vinyl records). Attention to detail is astounding! First floor features living room and dining room, each with a decorative fireplace, new kitchen with solid wood cabinets and wood countertops. First floor full bath is brand new. Second floor with two bedrooms and a new bath featuring a beautiful soaking tub. The third floor has two rooms that are finished, with low ceilings. Could be used as bedrooms, office, storage - you decide. Basement with exterior entrance, new laundry room, clean and dry. There is a rear courtyard with privacy wall that is perfect for entertaining. Location is fantastic - just a short walk to the University of Maryland Baltimore campus and the University of Baltimore, easy walk to the restaurants and activity of Mount Vernon, close to the train station. Across the street from beautiful St. Mary's Park. Zoning allows for residential or commercial use. Charming, one of a kind in beautiful Seton Hill!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 N PACA STREET have any available units?
503 N PACA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 N PACA STREET have?
Some of 503 N PACA STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 N PACA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
503 N PACA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 N PACA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 503 N PACA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 503 N PACA STREET offer parking?
No, 503 N PACA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 503 N PACA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 N PACA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 N PACA STREET have a pool?
No, 503 N PACA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 503 N PACA STREET have accessible units?
No, 503 N PACA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 503 N PACA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 N PACA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
