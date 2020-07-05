5001 Eugene Ave- Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath house - Great front porch welcomes you home. Enter the house and you come into a nice foyer. To the left you have a large living room with laminate flooring. Separate dining room for those large dinner parties. Then you have a nice galley kitchen with an electric stove and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a half bath. You also have a nice enclosed porch with built in shelves and a door that leads to the large back yard. Second floor has 3 good size bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Also a nice large bath. Basement is unfinished. Plenty of room for storage. Available Now.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
