Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5001 Eugene Ave- Charming 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath house - Great front porch welcomes you home. Enter the house and you come into a nice foyer. To the left you have a large living room with laminate flooring. Separate dining room for those large dinner parties. Then you have a nice galley kitchen with an electric stove and refrigerator. Off the kitchen is a half bath. You also have a nice enclosed porch with built in shelves and a door that leads to the large back yard.

Second floor has 3 good size bedrooms with new carpet and fresh paint. Also a nice large bath. Basement is unfinished. Plenty of room for storage. Available Now.



(RLNE3464129)