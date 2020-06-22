All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 413 Druid Hill Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
413 Druid Hill Ave.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

413 Druid Hill Ave.

413 Druid Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

413 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201
Seton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
413 Druid Hill Ave. Available 12/16/19 Super spacious Seton Hill 1bd/2ba home with den & CAC! Available 12/16! - Super spacious Seton Hill 1 bedroom with den and two full baths! Home has hardwood floors in bedrooms. Carpet in living room. Unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Exposed interior brick throughout. Central A/C. Fenced rear bricked patio. Ornamental fireplace. Dishwasher in spacious kitchen with tons of counter space! Utilities not included in rent. Available 12/16!

Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis with owner approval.

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE4541435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Druid Hill Ave. have any available units?
413 Druid Hill Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Druid Hill Ave. have?
Some of 413 Druid Hill Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Druid Hill Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
413 Druid Hill Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Druid Hill Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Druid Hill Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 413 Druid Hill Ave. offer parking?
No, 413 Druid Hill Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 413 Druid Hill Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 413 Druid Hill Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Druid Hill Ave. have a pool?
No, 413 Druid Hill Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 413 Druid Hill Ave. have accessible units?
No, 413 Druid Hill Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Druid Hill Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Druid Hill Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
520 Park
520 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Greenbriar
7229 Park Heights Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland