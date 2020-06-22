Amenities
413 Druid Hill Ave. Available 12/16/19 Super spacious Seton Hill 1bd/2ba home with den & CAC! Available 12/16! - Super spacious Seton Hill 1 bedroom with den and two full baths! Home has hardwood floors in bedrooms. Carpet in living room. Unfinished basement with washer and dryer. Exposed interior brick throughout. Central A/C. Fenced rear bricked patio. Ornamental fireplace. Dishwasher in spacious kitchen with tons of counter space! Utilities not included in rent. Available 12/16!
Pets may be allowed on a case by case basis with owner approval.
