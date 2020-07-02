4016 BOARMAN AVENUE

This is an incredible opportunity for either investors or first time home buyers! Renovated with modern hot finishes. 4 Beds 1 full bath on upper level 1 half bath on lower level with plenty of space for parking stop out and see it today. Bring all offers!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
