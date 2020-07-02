All apartments in Baltimore
4016 BOARMAN AVENUE

4016 Boarman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4016 Boarman Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Dorchester

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
This is an incredible opportunity for either investors or first time home buyers! Renovated with modern hot finishes. 4 Beds 1 full bath on upper level 1 half bath on lower level with plenty of space for parking stop out and see it today. Bring all offers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE have any available units?
4016 BOARMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE have?
Some of 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4016 BOARMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4016 BOARMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

