Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Completely renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house for $1,300 a month!! - Check out this completely renovated home located on W. Mulberry st in the 21229 neighborhood. This gem has an open floor plan on the 1st floor with hardwood flooring a half bath and stainless steel appliances and granite counter top in the kitchen. Unfinished basement. Top floor has 3 bedrooms with carpet. This home won't last long! Call for a showing today



www.baltezhomes.com

Office (410)779-9991



(RLNE5867488)