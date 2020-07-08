All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 3376 Dulany St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3376 Dulany St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

3376 Dulany St

3376 Dulany Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3376 Dulany Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Agnes

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 2 bedroom townhome just off Wilkens Avenue near St. Agnes Hospital boasts an open floorplan and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. The upper level offers two comfortable bedrooms with original hardwood floors and a shared hall bath. A finished lower level provides additional living space plus a powder room and separate laundry with full-sized washer/dryer. Convenient off-street parking in rear! *price subject to lease terms*

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5181088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3376 Dulany St have any available units?
3376 Dulany St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3376 Dulany St have?
Some of 3376 Dulany St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3376 Dulany St currently offering any rent specials?
3376 Dulany St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3376 Dulany St pet-friendly?
No, 3376 Dulany St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 3376 Dulany St offer parking?
Yes, 3376 Dulany St offers parking.
Does 3376 Dulany St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3376 Dulany St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3376 Dulany St have a pool?
No, 3376 Dulany St does not have a pool.
Does 3376 Dulany St have accessible units?
No, 3376 Dulany St does not have accessible units.
Does 3376 Dulany St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3376 Dulany St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Move Cross Country
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road
Baltimore, MD 21220
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland