3376 Dulany St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming 2 bedroom townhome just off Wilkens Avenue near St. Agnes Hospital boasts an open floorplan and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and wood flooring. The upper level offers two comfortable bedrooms with original hardwood floors and a shared hall bath. A finished lower level provides additional living space plus a powder room and separate laundry with full-sized washer/dryer. Convenient off-street parking in rear! *price subject to lease terms*



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com



