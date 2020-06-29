Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

307 E. 33rd St Available 06/07/20 2020 JHU Homewood Off-Campus!!! 3bd/1.5ba So close to JHU! Available 6/7! - Beautiful 2020 JHU off-campus 3bd/1.5ba Charles Village rowhome with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious Rooms & Large Kitchen. . Washer/Dryer in unit. Ceiling fans with overhead lighting. Ornamental fireplace with mantel adding a nice decorative touch! Available for 6/7/20!



Utilities are not included!



Right down the street from JHU Homewood campus!



Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!



Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent



See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:



Americanmanage.com



Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!



No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.



(RLNE2657716)