Amenities
307 E. 33rd St Available 06/07/20 2020 JHU Homewood Off-Campus!!! 3bd/1.5ba So close to JHU! Available 6/7! - Beautiful 2020 JHU off-campus 3bd/1.5ba Charles Village rowhome with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious Rooms & Large Kitchen. . Washer/Dryer in unit. Ceiling fans with overhead lighting. Ornamental fireplace with mantel adding a nice decorative touch! Available for 6/7/20!
Utilities are not included!
Right down the street from JHU Homewood campus!
Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!
Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent
See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:
Americanmanage.com
Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!
No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.
(RLNE2657716)