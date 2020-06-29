All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

307 E. 33rd St

307 East 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

307 East 33rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218
Abell

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
307 E. 33rd St Available 06/07/20 2020 JHU Homewood Off-Campus!!! 3bd/1.5ba So close to JHU! Available 6/7! - Beautiful 2020 JHU off-campus 3bd/1.5ba Charles Village rowhome with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious Rooms & Large Kitchen. . Washer/Dryer in unit. Ceiling fans with overhead lighting. Ornamental fireplace with mantel adding a nice decorative touch! Available for 6/7/20!

Utilities are not included!

Right down the street from JHU Homewood campus!

Now offering! 2020 Off-Campus Housing Special! $200 referral bonus for a secured lease! Ask our leasing office for details!

Pet policy: Cats/Small dogs okay. Breed restrictions. $100 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. $15/month pet rent

See better photos and SCHEDULE A SHOWING at:

Americanmanage.com

Look under "Available Properties" to find the property and schedule a showing!

No, it's not a hyperlink. :-( You still have to copy-and-paste this link into the address bar on your web browser.

(RLNE2657716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 E. 33rd St have any available units?
307 E. 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 E. 33rd St have?
Some of 307 E. 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 E. 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
307 E. 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 E. 33rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 E. 33rd St is pet friendly.
Does 307 E. 33rd St offer parking?
No, 307 E. 33rd St does not offer parking.
Does 307 E. 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 E. 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 E. 33rd St have a pool?
No, 307 E. 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 307 E. 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 307 E. 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 307 E. 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 E. 33rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
