All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1

3042 Woodring Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3042 Woodring Ave, Baltimore, MD 21234
Woodring

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This is a 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom apartment. Located in a duplex with another unit on the first floor. The laundry in the basement is shared. You will have access to the backyard and the driveway. The upstairs tenant parks on the street in front of the house. Lawn is maintained by the landlord, snow removal is tenants responsibility.

Property Highlights:

* Utilities Included
* Hardwood Floors
* Den or Media Room in Basement
* Washer & Dryer in the Home
* Large BackYard
* Parking Available

Available Now!

(RLNE4919953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St
Baltimore, MD 21224
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Fox Glen
5902 Cross Country Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21215
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring ParkwayFells PointGlenCharles VillageCheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University Maryland