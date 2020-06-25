3042 Woodring Ave Unit 1.

Amenities

This is a 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom apartment. Located in a duplex with another unit on the first floor. The laundry in the basement is shared. You will have access to the backyard and the driveway. The upstairs tenant parks on the street in front of the house. Lawn is maintained by the landlord, snow removal is tenants responsibility.



Property Highlights:



* Utilities Included

* Hardwood Floors

* Den or Media Room in Basement

* Washer & Dryer in the Home

* Large BackYard

* Parking Available



Available Now!



