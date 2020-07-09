All apartments in Baltimore
2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2
2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2

2515 Brookfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2515 Brookfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Private Room with shared bathroom and common areas in a multi level home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 have any available units?
2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2515 Brookfield Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.

