Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl
2509 Quantico Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2509 Quantico Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Greenspring
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Br Unit - Property Id: 179477
Unit on block with mostly homeowners
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/179477
Property Id 179477
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5385558)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl have any available units?
2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl pet-friendly?
No, 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl offer parking?
No, 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl have a pool?
No, 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl have accessible units?
No, 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 Quantico Ave. 2nd Fl 2nd Fl does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
