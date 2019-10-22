2445 Lakeview Ave

Amenities

This 100 year old six-unit elegant apartment building is located in Historic Reservoir Hill just south of the reservoir/jogging/biking path of Druid Hill Park. It has been renovated to create modern energy efficient lead-free units with lots of charm. The three bedroom units have granite kitchens, hardwood floors, their own in-unit private washer and dryer, fully tiled tub/showers with glass doors, high efficiency heat and air conditioning units, overhead or recessed lights in every room, ceiling fans in all bedrooms for sleeping comfort, great natural light, all new Energy-Star? appliances, insulation beyond current building code requirements, energy efficient tank-less hot water heaters, all gas appliances and more. Sorry No pets, .