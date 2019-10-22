All apartments in Baltimore
2445 Lakeview Ave

2445 Lakeview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2445 Lakeview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Reservoir Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
This 100 year old six-unit elegant apartment building is located in Historic Reservoir Hill just south of the reservoir/jogging/biking path of Druid Hill Park. It has been renovated to create modern energy efficient lead-free units with lots of charm. The three bedroom units have granite kitchens, hardwood floors, their own in-unit private washer and dryer, fully tiled tub/showers with glass doors, high efficiency heat and air conditioning units, overhead or recessed lights in every room, ceiling fans in all bedrooms for sleeping comfort, great natural light, all new Energy-Star? appliances, insulation beyond current building code requirements, energy efficient tank-less hot water heaters, all gas appliances and more. Sorry No pets, .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2445 Lakeview Ave have any available units?
2445 Lakeview Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2445 Lakeview Ave have?
Some of 2445 Lakeview Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2445 Lakeview Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2445 Lakeview Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2445 Lakeview Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2445 Lakeview Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2445 Lakeview Ave offer parking?
No, 2445 Lakeview Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2445 Lakeview Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2445 Lakeview Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2445 Lakeview Ave have a pool?
No, 2445 Lakeview Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2445 Lakeview Ave have accessible units?
No, 2445 Lakeview Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2445 Lakeview Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2445 Lakeview Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
