Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Completely renovated in 2003. A convenient 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath detached row home with skylights upstairs in upper Fells Point! Larger than average size bedrooms, family room as well as a large kitchen. Updated HVAC and beautifully maintained. Short distance to Fells Point, Canton and Hopkins. All applications to be made online at www.lnf.com go to 'For Rent'