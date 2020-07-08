All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 231 S CALHOUN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
231 S CALHOUN STREET
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

231 S CALHOUN STREET

231 South Calhoun Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

231 South Calhoun Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Amenities

hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
2 bedroom 1 bath home with hardwood floors and carpet. 1 mile from Carroll Park, close to grocery shopping & convenient to major routes. Section 8 ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 231 S CALHOUN STREET have any available units?
231 S CALHOUN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 231 S CALHOUN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
231 S CALHOUN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 231 S CALHOUN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 231 S CALHOUN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 231 S CALHOUN STREET offer parking?
No, 231 S CALHOUN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 231 S CALHOUN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 231 S CALHOUN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 231 S CALHOUN STREET have a pool?
No, 231 S CALHOUN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 231 S CALHOUN STREET have accessible units?
No, 231 S CALHOUN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 231 S CALHOUN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 231 S CALHOUN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 231 S CALHOUN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 231 S CALHOUN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St
Baltimore, MD 21218
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave
Baltimore, MD 21217
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland