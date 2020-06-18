All apartments in Baltimore
224 South Calhoun Street - 1
Last updated April 22 2020 at 6:59 PM

224 South Calhoun Street - 1

224 S Calhoun St · (410) 205-5228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

224 S Calhoun St, Baltimore, MD 21223
Pratt Monroe

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Very nice row-home on quiet street with partially finished basement! Large rooms. Carpet and laminate flooring, large eat in kitchen, washer and dryer, large fenced rear yard. Our team specializes in helping you find the perfect rental or home purchase! We have many properties in our inventory please call or text 410-205-5228 or email leasing@themdteam.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 have any available units?
224 South Calhoun Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
224 South Calhoun Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 224 South Calhoun Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
