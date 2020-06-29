Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 220 West Monument Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
220 West Monument Street
Last updated August 22 2019 at 4:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
220 West Monument Street
220 West Monument Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Mount Vernon
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
220 West Monument Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/738567c0ed ---- Great location near the Monument!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 220 West Monument Street have any available units?
220 West Monument Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 220 West Monument Street currently offering any rent specials?
220 West Monument Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 West Monument Street pet-friendly?
No, 220 West Monument Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 220 West Monument Street offer parking?
No, 220 West Monument Street does not offer parking.
Does 220 West Monument Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 West Monument Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 West Monument Street have a pool?
No, 220 West Monument Street does not have a pool.
Does 220 West Monument Street have accessible units?
No, 220 West Monument Street does not have accessible units.
Does 220 West Monument Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 West Monument Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 West Monument Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 220 West Monument Street has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
500 Park
500 Park Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21218
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road
Baltimore, MD 21211
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland