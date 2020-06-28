All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:36 AM

2129 Ashburton St

2129 Ashburton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2129 Ashburton Street, Baltimore, MD 21216
Panway - Braddish

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning 3 Bedroom Rowhome just waiting for you to move in! Just finished a full renovation and features gourmet kitchen with bountiful cabinet space, beautiful backsplash and inclusive of brand new appliances! Separate living and dining area, gorgeous wall paint colors that will suit any furniture style, finished basement, laundry area with full size washer and dryer, 2 full bathrooms, new wood flooring all through out the unit and fenced in backyard! This home is also equipped with brand new HVAC system.
Closely located to Maryland Zoo and Coppin State University. Easy access to Rte. 1 and I-83!

What are you waiting for? Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!

*Vouchers are accepted.
*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over
*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Ashburton St have any available units?
2129 Ashburton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2129 Ashburton St have?
Some of 2129 Ashburton St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2129 Ashburton St currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Ashburton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Ashburton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 Ashburton St is pet friendly.
Does 2129 Ashburton St offer parking?
No, 2129 Ashburton St does not offer parking.
Does 2129 Ashburton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2129 Ashburton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Ashburton St have a pool?
No, 2129 Ashburton St does not have a pool.
Does 2129 Ashburton St have accessible units?
No, 2129 Ashburton St does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Ashburton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2129 Ashburton St has units with dishwashers.

