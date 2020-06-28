2129 Ashburton St

Amenities

Stunning 3 Bedroom Rowhome just waiting for you to move in! Just finished a full renovation and features gourmet kitchen with bountiful cabinet space, beautiful backsplash and inclusive of brand new appliances! Separate living and dining area, gorgeous wall paint colors that will suit any furniture style, finished basement, laundry area with full size washer and dryer, 2 full bathrooms, new wood flooring all through out the unit and fenced in backyard! This home is also equipped with brand new HVAC system.

Closely located to Maryland Zoo and Coppin State University. Easy access to Rte. 1 and I-83!



What are you waiting for? Call us now and set up an appointment to view this home!



*Vouchers are accepted.

*Background & Credit Check required for all occupants 18 years old and over

*Pets allowed max of 50lb with additional security deposit