Amenities

Central inner-city gorgeous town house available for rent in an upcoming area! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, central air, spot lights, washer and dryer hook up, partially finished basement (cemented not carpeted throughout) and fenced in backyard. All amenities included: Refrigerator, stove, garbage disposal, and over the range microwave. $50 Monthly pet fee for dogs Section 8 and MBQ welcome!