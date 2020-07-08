Rent Calculator
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 1007 Binney St.
1007 Binney St
1007 Binney St
1007 Binney Street
Location
1007 Binney Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Amazing 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Canton
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Large Rooms
-Bistro Style Dining Room
-Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants
-Walking Distance to Canton Waterfront & Water Taxi
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5395672)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1007 Binney St have any available units?
1007 Binney St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1007 Binney St have?
Some of 1007 Binney St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1007 Binney St currently offering any rent specials?
1007 Binney St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 Binney St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 Binney St is pet friendly.
Does 1007 Binney St offer parking?
No, 1007 Binney St does not offer parking.
Does 1007 Binney St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 Binney St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 Binney St have a pool?
No, 1007 Binney St does not have a pool.
Does 1007 Binney St have accessible units?
No, 1007 Binney St does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 Binney St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 Binney St does not have units with dishwashers.
