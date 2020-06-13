/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM
71 Accessible Apartments for rent in Waltham, MA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
7 Units Available
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke, Waltham, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,988
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,596
1114 sqft
Located near wooded nature trail with outdoor fitness equipment. Pet-friendly. 24-hour fitness center with yoga room. Large spa deck and sparkling swimming pool with ample seating.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
North Waltham
14 Units Available
The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln, Waltham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,463
1166 sqft
Just minutes from Hardy's Pond and Waltham Overlook. Luxury apartments featuring private balconies/patios, walk-in closets, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Gym, pool and business center available to residents.
Results within 1 mile of Waltham
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Watertown West End
17 Units Available
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr, Watertown Town, MA
Studio
$2,228
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,586
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1173 sqft
Art Deco-style 1-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet custom kitchens, chef islands, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Amenities include saltwater pool, sundeck. Walk to Charles River Bike Path and transit station.
Results within 5 miles of Waltham
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Woods Corner
24 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
1 Seven Springs Lane, Burlington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,435
1284 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment located in scenic Burlington with easy access to I-95. Amenities include onsite swimming pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Apartment features walk-in closets, private patio, W/D hookup, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Allston
67 Units Available
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,497
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,999
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,985
1144 sqft
Brighton Music Hall and Portsmouth Playground are convenient to this community. The property features a swimming pool, cabanas, virtual concierge and covered parking. Apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and kitchen islands.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Lexington
14 Units Available
Katahdin Woods
1 Katahdin Dr, Lexington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Katahdin Drive, these units sit on 12 acres of woodland and offer one- to three-bedroom plans. Amenities include central air, carpets, ceiling fans, mini blinds on all windows and private entrances.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir, Arlington, MA
Studio
$2,088
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,603
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1204 sqft
Steps from downtown Arlington, the community boasts gourmet kitchens, a gym with yoga studio, a pool and in-home laundry. The studio to three-bedroom apartments and townhomes are near Mystic Valley Parkway.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Auburndale
18 Units Available
Woodland Station
1940 Washington St, Newton, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,439
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful woodland location between Brae Burn Country Club and Woodland Golf Club, yet still convenient to I-95 and train station. Complex contains a gym, pool, playground, clubhouse and more.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
The Wyeth
120 Rindge Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments within walking distance of shopping areas. LEED Platinum certified, organic food delivery available and private parking. On-site business and conference center. Electric car charging. Bikes available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Cambridge Highlands
24 Units Available
Atmark Cambridge
80 Fawcett St, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,215
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,443
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1175 sqft
Green living in LEED Silver apartments with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. Multiple parks and recreation areas are located within walking distance of the apartment complex.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
North Cambridge
21 Units Available
Cambridge Park
30 Cambridgepark Dr, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,400
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,500
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1205 sqft
Modern high-rise apartments with a gourmet kitchen, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Tenants have access to a grill area, pool and sauna on site. Near Tufts University. Easy access to Concord Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
$
St. Elizabeth's
42 Units Available
Washington Heights
127-135 Washington Street, Boston, MA
Studio
$1,600
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
680 sqft
Heights Apartments. Where Luxury Meets Living.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Davis Square
8 Units Available
7 Cameron
7 Cameron Ave, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
969 sqft
Sustainably built apartments feature flexible floor plans, high ceilings and light-filled rooms. Community has garage parking, landscaped courtyards, a fitness room and community room with open kitchen. Close to the Red Line.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
East Watertown
73 Units Available
The Bradford
525 Common Street, Belmont, MA
Studio
$3,021
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,381
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,151
1083 sqft
The Bradford is a luxury apartment community located in the heart of Belmont, MA.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cambridge Highlands
17 Units Available
603 Concord
603 Concord Ave, Cambridge, MA
Studio
$2,550
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,850
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
898 sqft
Luxury apartments close to grocery stores and Alewife Red Line Station. Community has a fitness center, media room and fireplace lounge. Units have extra-large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Neighborhood Nine
10 Units Available
Park 87
87 New St, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Cambridge across from Danehy Park. Apartments feature air conditioner, carpeting and dishwashers. Community has a BBQ/picnic area and parking garage, and is close to public transportation.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
South Brookline
1 Unit Available
370 Woodland
370 Woodland Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1600 sqft
BROOKLINE Chestnut Hill's highly desired location.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 02:03am
North Cambridge
1 Unit Available
120 Rindge Ave.
120 Rindge Avenue, Cambridge, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Your beautiful new home will welcome you with tons of natural light and a state-of-the-art HVAC system that will circulate fresh air year round.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Allston
1 Unit Available
15 N Beacon Street Unit 215
15 North Beacon Street, Boston, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
756 sqft
Available September 1st. You will love the 24 Hour concierge , fitness center, Roof deck with breathtaking views, and a pool to enjoy on the roof deck!!! This two bedroom with a lot of natural light is close to everything.
Results within 10 miles of Waltham
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Medford Street - The Neck
36 Units Available
The Harvey
50 Hood Park Drive, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,240
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,580
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,585
984 sqft
The Harvey is as unique as you are. Located in Hood Park, the newest neighborhood in Boston, The Harvey is a short subway or bike ride from downtown Boston and Cambridge.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
7 Units Available
METRO @ Wilmington Station
10 Burlington Ave, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,141
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1160 sqft
A convenient Metro-Link connection makes it easier to access Boston's North Station. Take advantage of in-unit laundry and the ample storage made possible by large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Jamaica Hills - Pond
13 Units Available
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave, Boston, MA
Studio
$2,400
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,560
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
974 sqft
Beautiful apartments with great location. Adjacent to Olmstead Park, Jamaica Pond and downtown Centre Street shopping. Spacious units with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. On-site amenities include specialty concierge services, gym and cyber cafe.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coolidge Corner
50 Units Available
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,770
299 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
551 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
748 sqft
Just a short drive to Longwood Mall and Landmark Center, this community features controlled access, on-site parking and access to Zip Car. Apartments have heat included along with tile flooring and full range of appliances.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
