976 Lexington St.

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

-Price and availability are subject to change daily Waltham apartments and townhomes, including the special touches of luxury living recessed lighting, tiled entryways, and crown molding. The renovated clubhouse includes a beautiful, seasonal outdoor pool with expanded sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and private resident lounge. Located a mere 9 miles outside Boston, our apartments in Waltham, MA offer the best of both worlds suburban living with easy access to Boston. Located only minutes from I-95/I-90, Route 2 and with a convenient shuttle to the Alewife subway station the ideal apartment community for commuters 1/2 Broker Fee



Terms: One year lease