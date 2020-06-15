All apartments in Waltham
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

976 Lexington St.

976 Lexington Street · (617) 307-7229
Location

976 Lexington Street, Waltham, MA 02452
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

-Price and availability are subject to change daily Waltham apartments and townhomes, including the special touches of luxury living recessed lighting, tiled entryways, and crown molding. The renovated clubhouse includes a beautiful, seasonal outdoor pool with expanded sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and private resident lounge. Located a mere 9 miles outside Boston, our apartments in Waltham, MA offer the best of both worlds suburban living with easy access to Boston. Located only minutes from I-95/I-90, Route 2 and with a convenient shuttle to the Alewife subway station the ideal apartment community for commuters 1/2 Broker Fee

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 976 Lexington St. have any available units?
976 Lexington St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
What amenities does 976 Lexington St. have?
Some of 976 Lexington St.'s amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 976 Lexington St. currently offering any rent specials?
976 Lexington St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 976 Lexington St. pet-friendly?
No, 976 Lexington St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 976 Lexington St. offer parking?
No, 976 Lexington St. does not offer parking.
Does 976 Lexington St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 976 Lexington St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 976 Lexington St. have a pool?
Yes, 976 Lexington St. has a pool.
Does 976 Lexington St. have accessible units?
No, 976 Lexington St. does not have accessible units.
Does 976 Lexington St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 976 Lexington St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 976 Lexington St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 976 Lexington St. does not have units with air conditioning.
