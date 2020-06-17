95 High St.

Amenities
Private bedroom in 4 bedroom rental in renovated Victorian Home in the desirable Southside neighborhood of Waltham close to the Newton line. 1st, last, and security deposit paid up front. Roommates are 3 FM working professionals in their 20s. Features: -Brand new renovations in 2015!! -Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances -New bathroom with custom tiled shower -Beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout, -Completely rewired and replumbed -New heating, gas with nest thermostat -New laundry, free -Back Yard -Private entrance -Driveway parking -Blown in insulation -Vinyl replacement windows for warmth in winter and lower energy bills. Area: -Walk to some of the best restaurants on Moody St. right around the corner. -Beautiful parks nearby -MBTA Commuter rail train to Boston -MBTA Bus lines 70,70A,170,505,553,554,556,558 -No smoking -Excellent credit -Clean & Tidy
Terms: One year lease