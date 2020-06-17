95 High St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access new construction

Private bedroom in 4 bedroom rental in renovated Victorian Home in the desirable Southside neighborhood of Waltham close to the Newton line. 1st, last, and security deposit paid up front. Roommates are 3 FM working professionals in their 20s. Features: -Brand new renovations in 2015!! -Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances -New bathroom with custom tiled shower -Beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout, -Completely rewired and replumbed -New heating, gas with nest thermostat -New laundry, free -Back Yard -Private entrance -Driveway parking -Blown in insulation -Vinyl replacement windows for warmth in winter and lower energy bills. Area: -Walk to some of the best restaurants on Moody St. right around the corner. -Beautiful parks nearby -MBTA Commuter rail train to Boston -MBTA Bus lines 70,70A,170,505,553,554,556,558 -No smoking -Excellent credit -Clean & Tidy



Terms: One year lease