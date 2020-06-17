All apartments in Waltham
95 High St.

95 High Street · (617) 804-5655
Location

95 High Street, Waltham, MA 02453
South Side

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
Private bedroom in 4 bedroom rental in renovated Victorian Home in the desirable Southside neighborhood of Waltham close to the Newton line. 1st, last, and security deposit paid up front. Roommates are 3 FM working professionals in their 20s. Features: -Brand new renovations in 2015!! -Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances -New bathroom with custom tiled shower -Beautifully restored hardwood floors throughout, -Completely rewired and replumbed -New heating, gas with nest thermostat -New laundry, free -Back Yard -Private entrance -Driveway parking -Blown in insulation -Vinyl replacement windows for warmth in winter and lower energy bills. Area: -Walk to some of the best restaurants on Moody St. right around the corner. -Beautiful parks nearby -MBTA Commuter rail train to Boston -MBTA Bus lines 70,70A,170,505,553,554,556,558 -No smoking -Excellent credit -Clean & Tidy

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 High St. have any available units?
95 High St. has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 High St. have?
Some of 95 High St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 High St. currently offering any rent specials?
95 High St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 High St. pet-friendly?
No, 95 High St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 95 High St. offer parking?
Yes, 95 High St. does offer parking.
Does 95 High St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 High St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 High St. have a pool?
No, 95 High St. does not have a pool.
Does 95 High St. have accessible units?
No, 95 High St. does not have accessible units.
Does 95 High St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 95 High St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 95 High St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 High St. does not have units with air conditioning.
