Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Available August,1st 2016- Private duplex on the 2nd and 3rd floors of a Victorian style multifamily. The apartment has just been renovated, has 2 full baths, walk-in closets, laundry, parking and more! Property is located just feet from the Brandeis shuttle. Plenty of parking in the driveway and room for a BBQ. Gas Heat, Laundry in basement. Call/Text/Email Tom for more information to view the unit. (617) 921-8677



Terms: One year lease