All apartments in Waltham
Find more places like 18 Howard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Waltham, MA
/
18 Howard
Last updated April 4 2020 at 10:45 AM

18 Howard

18 Howard Street · (617) 922-8814
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Waltham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18 Howard Street, Waltham, MA 02451
Bank Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location! Location! Location! This recently renovated 2.5 bed 1.5 bath unit is located in the heart of Waltham off Main Street. This unit has a EIK kitchen, dining room, living room, office/guest room, high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout and laundry machines in unit. Walking distance to CVS, Hannifords, Dunkin Donuts and other shops and Resturant s. Short distance to all major routes. This unit will go quick! Available 5/1 *First, last and broker fee is due upon move in *Due to Covid-19 there will be no contact showings. Please inquire for details

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Howard have any available units?
18 Howard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
Is 18 Howard currently offering any rent specials?
18 Howard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Howard pet-friendly?
No, 18 Howard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 18 Howard offer parking?
No, 18 Howard does not offer parking.
Does 18 Howard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Howard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Howard have a pool?
No, 18 Howard does not have a pool.
Does 18 Howard have accessible units?
No, 18 Howard does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Howard have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Howard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Howard have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Howard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18 Howard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge
55 Ridge Ln
Waltham, MA 02452
The Edison on the Charles
20 Cooper Street
Waltham, MA 02453
The Merc at Moody and Main
45 Moody St
Waltham, MA 02451
Avalon at Bedford Center
200 Avalon Dr
Waltham, MA 01730
Avalon Bear Hill
1449 Main St
Waltham, MA 02451
Village at Taylor Pond
59 Middlesex Tpke
Waltham, MA 01730
Avalon Natick
3 Chrysler Rd
Waltham, MA 01760
Longview Place
70 Hope Ave
Waltham, MA 02453

Similar Pages

Waltham 1 BedroomsWaltham 2 Bedrooms
Waltham Apartments with Washer-DryerWaltham Pet Friendly Places
Waltham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

South SideNorth Waltham
Piety CornerBleachery
Chemistry

Apartments Near Colleges

Brandeis UniversityRhode Island College
Providence CollegeBecker College
Hult International Business School
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity