Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated bbq/grill carpet

Really nice unit. 4 beds on three levels. There are 2 full bathrooms. Everything is the second floor bathroom is brand new. All new cabinets and brand new appliances were just installed in the kitchen. The entire unit was just painted. Carpet in the top floor bedrooms was just professionally cleaned. The unit is in excellent condition. There are washer/dryer hook-ups in the basement. The gas heating system is less than two years old. There is a shared backyard, that is great for grilling in the summer. This unit is vacant and available an immediate move in. Please come take a look soon, before this place gets rented. VIRTUAL TOUR: https://view.ricohtours.com/bc58630c-843b-45b4-a417-9270fcc599ba/



Terms: One year lease