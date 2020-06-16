All apartments in Wakefield
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

12 main

12 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

12 Main Street, Wakefield, MA 01880
Lakeside

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LANDLORD REQUIRES RENTERS INSURANCE AVERAGE AROUND 125 FOR THE YEAR 1 bedroom included heat and hot water located on Melrose/Wakefield line just minutes to rt 93 stoneham/medford

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 main have any available units?
12 main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wakefield, MA.
Is 12 main currently offering any rent specials?
12 main isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 main pet-friendly?
No, 12 main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wakefield.
Does 12 main offer parking?
No, 12 main does not offer parking.
Does 12 main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 main have a pool?
No, 12 main does not have a pool.
Does 12 main have accessible units?
No, 12 main does not have accessible units.
Does 12 main have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 main does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 main have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 main does not have units with air conditioning.
