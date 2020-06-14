311 Apartments for rent in Wakefield, MA with gym
1 of 36
1 of 38
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 38
1 of 50
1 of 12
1 of 72
1 of 24
1 of 38
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 54
1 of 9
1 of 29
Old beginnings: the town of Wakefield, MA dates back to 1638 when it was colonized by Pilgrims who arrived at Plymouth Harbor on the epic Mayflower voyage in 1620.
In 2010, the United States Census Bureau pegged its resident count at 24,932 able-bodied souls, which ranked it as the 73rd largest enclave in the state of Massachusetts. Its comprised of 7.5 square miles of scenic, livable land that create a peaceful and carefree setting. Visitors and residents alike are attracted by its proximity to Boston, the region's largest and most work-friendly metropolis. Located 12 miles as the crow flies in a northwesterly direction from downtown Boston, Wakefield's Middlesex County locale makes it a five-star location for daily commuting to the nearby big city.
Having trouble with Craigslist Wakefield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Wakefield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.