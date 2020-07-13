828 Apartments for rent in Wakefield, MA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
$
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,005
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1155 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
West Side
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Greenwood
1077 Main Street
1077 Main Street, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
697 sqft
Garden style apartment on first floor. First floor storage included. Wall to wall carpeting, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Off street parking and laundry facilities on site. Elevator. Pool and fitness room. Electric heat (paid for by tenant).
Results within 1 mile of Wakefield
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
475 Main
475 Main Street, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to 1,090 square feet of brand new, beautifully finished living in Rise475 offering a large open living room and kitchen with a private balcony.

1 of 7

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Melrose Highlands
49 Melrose St.
49 Melrose Street, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Melrose Towers condo is a great location close to everything you need; Whole Foods, commuter rail, buses, churches, ect. Short leap to Melrose center to enjoy all the great restaurants & stores.

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
239 Main St.
239 Main Street, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
654 sqft
Top floor condo located at Belmont Arms. Hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances inc dishwasher, microwave, gas range and refrigerator. Granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Wakefield
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,446
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
38 Units Available
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
50 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Oakland Vale
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
30 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Malden Center
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,070
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1061 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
$
17 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,939
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
29 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
15 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wakefield, MA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wakefield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

