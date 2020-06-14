306 Apartments for rent in Wakefield, MA with garage
1 of 36
1 of 38
1 of 24
1 of 32
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 50
1 of 12
1 of 72
1 of 24
1 of 38
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 16
1 of 37
1 of 54
1 of 9
1 of 29
1 of 29
Old beginnings: the town of Wakefield, MA dates back to 1638 when it was colonized by Pilgrims who arrived at Plymouth Harbor on the epic Mayflower voyage in 1620.
In 2010, the United States Census Bureau pegged its resident count at 24,932 able-bodied souls, which ranked it as the 73rd largest enclave in the state of Massachusetts. Its comprised of 7.5 square miles of scenic, livable land that create a peaceful and carefree setting. Visitors and residents alike are attracted by its proximity to Boston, the region's largest and most work-friendly metropolis. Located 12 miles as the crow flies in a northwesterly direction from downtown Boston, Wakefield's Middlesex County locale makes it a five-star location for daily commuting to the nearby big city.
Having trouble with Craigslist Wakefield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Wakefield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.