/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
588 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wakefield, MA
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
$
15 Units Available
Montrose
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,011
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
9 Units Available
West Side
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,065
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Results within 1 mile of Wakefield
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,457
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Results within 5 miles of Wakefield
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
28 Units Available
Wellington
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,285
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
$
17 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,797
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Wellington
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,420
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
18 Units Available
Wellington
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,064
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,196
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
107 Units Available
West Revere
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,763
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,826
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,317
1141 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
100 Units Available
West Revere
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,446
487 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,672
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
74 Units Available
West Revere
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
53 Units Available
Wellington
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,287
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,226
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1132 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
38 Units Available
West Peabody
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
Walnut Hill
Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,943
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,327
1152 sqft
Luxury apartments with easy access to I-93 and I-95. Resort-style amenities at this pet-friendly community include 24-hour gym, swimming pool, Jacuzzi and clubhouse. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
50 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,944
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
Oakland Vale
Avalon Saugus
861 Broadway, Saugus, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
935 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1213 sqft
Avalon Saugus features spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments conveniently located off Route 1 in Saugus. Modern interiors feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers in all homes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
30 Units Available
Maplewood
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,010
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
35 Units Available
Malden Center
Residences at Malden Station
138 Pleasant Street, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,070
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,980
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1040 sqft
Brand-new, pet-friendly community with a roof deck, a 24-hour gym, in-home laundry, built-in desks and wine racks. Commuting is easy - just 15 minutes to downtown Boston.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
29 Units Available
Lower Mystic Basin
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$1,896
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
15 Units Available
Reading Commons
7 Archstone Cir, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,147
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,663
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located within minutes of downtown Boston and offering easing access to both I-95 and I-93. Featuring granite counters, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Luxury apartments offer a pool, a clubhouse and are pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
25 Units Available
Wellington
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,125
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,265
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
48 Units Available
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,220
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
North Woburn
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,563
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
664 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
202 Units Available
Nobility Hill
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Similar Pages
Wakefield 1 BedroomsWakefield 2 BedroomsWakefield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWakefield Apartments with BalconyWakefield Apartments with Garage
Wakefield Apartments with GymWakefield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWakefield Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWakefield Apartments with ParkingWakefield Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA
Medford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAMethuen Town, MAEast Providence, RIHudson, MAAndover, MAWoonsocket, RIBeverly, MA