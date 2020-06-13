Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

784 Apartments for rent in Wakefield, MA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
Montrose
20 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
Studio
$2,030
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,158
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Side
11 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,901
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Results within 1 mile of Wakefield
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,538
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
82 Main St.
82 Main Street, Lynnfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1906 sqft
Tastefully renovated 4bd/1.5ba single-family home. Multi-level interior layout, gorgeous original hardwood flooring. Unit features for redone interior and walling, and formal dining and family rooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Melrose Highlands
1 Unit Available
49 Melrose St.
49 Melrose Street, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Melrose Towers condo is a great location close to everything you need; Whole Foods, commuter rail, buses, churches, ect. Short leap to Melrose center to enjoy all the great restaurants & stores.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
1 Unit Available
475 Main
475 Main Street, Reading, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This two bedroom two bathroom apartment is 1,165 square feet of brand new, beautifully finished living in Rise475. Offering a large open living room and kitchen with a generously sized private balcony.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Haywardville
1 Unit Available
157 Franklin St
157 Franklin Street, Stoneham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
845 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Stoneham. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry in building, FREE HEAT , and FREE WATER.
Results within 5 miles of Wakefield
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
Wellington
17 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,105
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
Oakland Vale
15 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,189
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,260
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,193
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
$
Burlington Town Center
10 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
Studio
$2,006
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,388
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Wellington
27 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,085
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
90 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,935
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
41 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,140
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Peabody
45 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1340 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Malden Center
180 Units Available
J Malden Center
190 Pleasant St, Malden, MA
Studio
$2,240
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1149 sqft
Discover airy modern apartment living and an amazing collection of imaginative amenities located in the heart of a walk-friendly downtown full of small shops and tantalizing restaurants.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Lower Mystic Basin
23 Units Available
The Batch Yard
25 Charlton St, Everett, MA
Studio
$2,007
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,258
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,816
1089 sqft
Upscale studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments just five minutes to downtown Boston and ten minutes to North Station. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, Nest thermostats, patio/balcony. Pool, rooftop deck with grilling.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,546
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wellington
45 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
Studio
$2,140
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,057
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Lynnfield Commons
375 Broadway, Lynnfield, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1162 sqft
Prime location just 15 minutes north of Downtown Boston. Open, spacious floor plans and charming New England architecture with updated finishes. Community is pet-friendly and has outdoor pool and sun deck.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Nobility Hill
219 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
West Revere
108 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
Studio
$1,651
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wakefield, MA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wakefield renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

