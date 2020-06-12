/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
308 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wakefield, MA
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Montrose
21 Units Available
Everly
14 Audubon Rd, Wakefield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
1150 sqft
Offering 1- to 3-bedroom apartments, this development includes amenities like granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel, walk-in closets, patios or balconies, microwaves and extra storage. The community is pet-friendly
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Side
10 Units Available
Wakefield Vista Apartments
105 Hopkins St, Wakefield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
987 sqft
Wakefield Vista Apartments offers exceptional apartment living in a serene, desirable location just outside Boston. Less than a half mile from I-95 and only 1 mile from I-93, your commute has never been better.
Results within 1 mile of Wakefield
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
MarketStreet Apartments
150 King Rail Dr, Lynnfield, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1232 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments in Lynnfield within proximity of premier shopping and dining establishments. This smoke-free community includes underground parking for tenants, pool, fitness center and 24-hour maintenance. Apartments feature large balconies, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 08:15am
1 Unit Available
475 Main
475 Main Street, Reading, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
976 sqft
This two bedroom two bathroom apartment is 1,165 square feet of brand new, beautifully finished living in Rise475. Offering a large open living room and kitchen with a generously sized private balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Wakefield
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Oakland Vale
16 Units Available
The Residences at Stevens Pond
1 Founders Way, Saugus, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from US-1, I-95 and I-93 for easy commuting. Luxury units feature laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Pet-friendly community has pool, playground, gym, parking, fire pit and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
Wellington
18 Units Available
Rivers Edge
100 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1161 sqft
Minutes from the Malden River and the Fellsway. Updated interiors with fireplaces, granite countertops, hardwood floors and lots of storage. On-site pool, coffee bar, business center, gym and game room.
Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
Wellington
11 Units Available
Lumiere
3780 Mystic Valley Pkwy, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,169
1187 sqft
Contemporary apartments with views of the Mystic River and Boston skyline. Homes feature fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, pool and clubhouse. Near Tufts University.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Burlington Town Center
11 Units Available
Kimball Towers at Burlington
8 Kimball Ct, Burlington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1091 sqft
Ideally situated just 15 miles from downtown Boston. Floor plans feature gas fireplaces, wood floors and stainless steel appliances. Select homes boast spectacular panoramic views. Leisure amenities include a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
14 Units Available
The Washingtons
102 Washington St, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1179 sqft
This community's numerous amenities include a trash valet, gym, fire pit and garage parking. Units feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Oakdale Park and the Melrose Family YMCS are both nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 06:14am
Wellington
14 Units Available
Wellington Place
34 Brainard Ave, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1055 sqft
Homes feature granite counters and extra storage. Community includes a clubhouse and pool. Jog along the nearby Mystic River. Close to I-93, Route 2, I-9, and the Orange Line, making your commute a breeze.
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Wellington
26 Units Available
Modera Medford
5 Cabot Rd, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1199 sqft
Minutes to Route 16, I-93 and Wellington Station. Modern apartments situated along the Malden riverfront. Community boasts a wildlife observation deck, a rooftop deck with city views and direct access to walking trails.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Revere
91 Units Available
The Emery at Overlook Ridge
21 Quarry Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1075 sqft
Now Leasing! The Emery at Overlook Ridge brings together modern apartment features and on-point amenities in a tucked-away setting that is only 15 minutes from downtown Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Maplewood
10 Units Available
Gateway at Malden Center
14 Summer St, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1172 sqft
Less than 8 miles from downtown Boston and close to I-93, Middlesex Fells Reservation, shopping, dining and more. This pet-friendly complex offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, clubhouse, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wellington
37 Units Available
RE150
150 Rivers Edge Dr, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1199 sqft
Medford apartment on River's Edge Drive is located near Hwys 16 and 28. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include an outdoor amphitheater, swimming pool, and gym. Apartment features W/D hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Wellington
43 Units Available
50/55 Station Landing
50 Station Lndg, Medford, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1118 sqft
Luxury waterfront living. Experience the ultimate in convenience with on-site retail shops and restaurants, plus a train service to Boston via the Orange Line from the adjacent Wellington MBTA station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Regency Place
7000 Horseshoe Ln, Wilmington, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
1069 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments featuring stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and dishwashers. Fitness center and coffee bar available on-site. Peaceful, suburban location. Parking available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Woburn
20 Units Available
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
664 sqft
Countryside apartments in a relaxed and welcoming Woburn community. Set in 55 acres of woodlands with a seasonal pool, tennis court and fitness center. Close to I-95 and 14 miles from Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Peabody
44 Units Available
Highlands at Dearborn
19 Magnolia Way, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1140 sqft
One- to three-bedroom units off I-95 and Highway 1. Luxurious interiors include stainless steel kitchen appliances, real granite counters, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse features gym, pool, yoga and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Nobility Hill
221 Units Available
Alta Clara at the Fells
21 Executive Dr, Stoneham, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
1246 sqft
Apply Today and receive 1 MONTH FREE! Call now for your virtual tour.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Revere
100 Units Available
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1146 sqft
Alterra at Overlook Ridge in Revere, Massachusetts offers the comfort and ease of apartment living with all of the thoughtful finishing touches that make this a glorious place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
West Revere
109 Units Available
The Chase at Overlook Ridge (Malden)
4 Stone Lane, Malden, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1155 sqft
Living well means moving forward. Not just keeping up, but staying ahead. Step into The Chase at Overlook Ridge apartments in Malden, Massachusetts and step up to modern apartment living on the North Shore of Boston.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oak Grove - Pine Banks
42 Units Available
Windsor at Oak Grove
12 Island Hill Ave, Melrose, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes featuring high ceilings, modern kitchens, and in-unit laundry. Boston downtown is 15 minutes away. Community amenities include a fitness center and a swimming pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
37 Units Available
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1317 sqft
Near intersection of I-95 and I-93, community offers many amenities and places to play or work. Recently renovated units feature in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Some units feature fireplace, cathedral ceilings and upgraded kitchens.
Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
Proctor
19 Units Available
14 North
1000 Crane Brook Way, Peabody, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1232 sqft
Stylish, unique granite countertops and finished cabinetry in these recently renovated apartments near I-95 and Route 114. Residents have access to resort-style amenities for maximum comfort: basketball and tennis courts, pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym.
