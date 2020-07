Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage car charging coffee bar key fob access online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community trash valet

One month free on select unit types. Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today. Everly is fresh, modern, contemporary, and gets your on-the-go lifestyle. A place that gives you the designer finishes and upscale amenities you deserve. Unwind with our spacious and light-filled floor plans, entertain guests with Everly's courtyard fire pit, resident lounge, or saltwater pool, and enjoy the convenience of great dining and designer shopping with MarketStreet located right outside your front door. There's so much to choose from and Everly keeps up with you every step of the way.