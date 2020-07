Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Available 9/1/2020! Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom near Union Square and Inman Square. Beautifully updated spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gleaming hardwood floors throughout the unit. Enjoy summer barbecues with friends and family in the shared outdoor space or dine out at one of the many nearby restaurants. Conveniently located steps away from bus stops going to both the Red Line at Kendall or Central Square or the Orange Line at Sullivan Station.