Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Located in the Spring Hill area of Somerville about a mile from Porter and Davis Squares. 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in a 3-family with hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, front and back porches and yard. 15 minute walk to Porter Sq and the Red Line. Pets are possible with good references but a dog in particular may be subject to breed and size restrictions (Reference #175523)