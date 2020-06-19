80 Webster

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking bike storage garage

Contemporary style studio with high ceiling just a couple steps from Cambridge. Look no further! Don't miss this quality constructed condo at Union Place. Huge walk-in closet and one coat closet will make you feel in total luxury! Easy access to public transportations, I93, shopping, restaurants, cafes & more! Enjoy the stunning city views from the common roof deck. Amenities include elevator, extra storage, garage parking, landscaped courtyard and bicycle room. The unit features 10 ceilings, hardwood floor, walk-in closet, central A/C, granite counter-top, maple cabinets, KitchenAid appliances along with a unique glass door bedroom for some privacy.



Terms: One year lease