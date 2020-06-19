All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 80 Webster.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
80 Webster
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

80 Webster

80 Webster Avenue · (617) 500-1820
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

80 Webster Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 490 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
Contemporary style studio with high ceiling just a couple steps from Cambridge. Look no further! Don't miss this quality constructed condo at Union Place. Huge walk-in closet and one coat closet will make you feel in total luxury! Easy access to public transportations, I93, shopping, restaurants, cafes & more! Enjoy the stunning city views from the common roof deck. Amenities include elevator, extra storage, garage parking, landscaped courtyard and bicycle room. The unit features 10 ceilings, hardwood floor, walk-in closet, central A/C, granite counter-top, maple cabinets, KitchenAid appliances along with a unique glass door bedroom for some privacy.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Webster have any available units?
80 Webster has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Webster have?
Some of 80 Webster's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Webster currently offering any rent specials?
80 Webster isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Webster pet-friendly?
No, 80 Webster is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 80 Webster offer parking?
Yes, 80 Webster does offer parking.
Does 80 Webster have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Webster does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Webster have a pool?
No, 80 Webster does not have a pool.
Does 80 Webster have accessible units?
No, 80 Webster does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Webster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Webster has units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Webster have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 80 Webster has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 80 Webster?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity