Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher microwave

Location location location! Live here and be steps from Union Square! This is convenient to many shops and restaurants as well as the bus line. It is also the best deal in the city! This wonderful 4 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment features nice hardwood floors, spacious bedrooms and a great living room to entertain in! Kitchen has all the features you desire including a dishwasher and microwave! This won't last so call today!



Terms: One year lease