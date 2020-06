Amenities

NEW RENO! Spacious 4 bed 2 bath on Top 2 floors of multi-fam house. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY AND PARKING FOR 2 CARS. Located on a quiet one way tree-lined street close to Assembly and Sullivan Orange line. Apartment features: -Hardwood floors throughout -Large Windows with lots of light - 2 Large bedrooms that could each fit king sized beds - Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steele Fridge, gas Stove and Bosh Dishwasher! Laundry on-site, Certified De-leaded. 2 Off-Street parking space included in rent!