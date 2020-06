Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Available September 1st....This Brand new 3 bed is only minutes from the center of Davis Square. The apartment will undergo a full renovation in the summer and be ready for move in beginning September 1st. Apartment will feature new hardwood floors, a new renovated kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher and laundry on site. Cats accepted. Gas heat. Great deal on a new renovation. Inquire today!



Terms: One year lease