Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Quiet street deceptively close to Harvard, but closer to Union and Dali. 2nd/3rd floors of a two family. Total gut renovation. 3 bedrooms, big study/guest bedroom, huge living room, and completely renovated eat-in kitchen with all new floor, cabinets, counters, and appliances including dishwasher and disposal. CENTRAL HEAT AND AIR-CON. 2 OFF OF THE STREET PARKING SPACES ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. (Reference #135813)