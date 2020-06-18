All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 67 Prospect St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
67 Prospect St.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

67 Prospect St.

67 Prospect Street · (617) 756-5195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

67 Prospect Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious and sunny apartment in very well located between Inman Square and Union Square. Quick access to shops, restaurants, retail and public transportation. Convenient to Harvard, MIT and Central Square. Apartment occupies the second and third floor of a 2 family house and is comprised of 3 large bedrooms, living room, large modern eat-in-kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors. Newly painted. New in-unit laundry machines. Gas heat. 1 off-street parking space included with rent. Interior Video Tour: https://youtu.be/XF-Ch2UsvzE Exterior Video Tour: https://youtu.be/1eVWUbmNeus 3D Zillow Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/2f0c0389-bd00-49f3-b6b5-8752cfb71e9c?setAttribution=mls Available Starting ASAP $3000 for July 1st Start Date $3250 for August 1st Start Date $3500 for September 1st Start Date Lease to go through August 31st 2021 Up-Front Costs To the Landlord: First Month Rent, Last Month Rent, Security Deposit To the Broker: Application Processing Fee of $35 per Applicant or Cosigner and 1 Month s Rent Broker s Commission. Pet Policy Pets of any kind are not permitted Utilities Water and Sewer included. Tenant pays Gas and Electricity. Heat is by Gas. Laundry is in Unit. The machines are only a year old. 1 Off-Street Parking Space will be permitted Exclusively Offered by Robert Ortiz at Cambridge Portfolios LLC Listing Broker Robert Ortiz Cambridge Portfolios LLC 2298 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140 Broker s License: #9509643 Brokerage License: #9998

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 Prospect St. have any available units?
67 Prospect St. has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 67 Prospect St. currently offering any rent specials?
67 Prospect St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 Prospect St. pet-friendly?
No, 67 Prospect St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 67 Prospect St. offer parking?
Yes, 67 Prospect St. does offer parking.
Does 67 Prospect St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 67 Prospect St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 Prospect St. have a pool?
No, 67 Prospect St. does not have a pool.
Does 67 Prospect St. have accessible units?
No, 67 Prospect St. does not have accessible units.
Does 67 Prospect St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 67 Prospect St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 67 Prospect St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 67 Prospect St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 67 Prospect St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity