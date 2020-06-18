67 Prospect St.

Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Spacious and sunny apartment in very well located between Inman Square and Union Square. Quick access to shops, restaurants, retail and public transportation. Convenient to Harvard, MIT and Central Square. Apartment occupies the second and third floor of a 2 family house and is comprised of 3 large bedrooms, living room, large modern eat-in-kitchen, modern bathroom, hardwood floors. Newly painted. New in-unit laundry machines. Gas heat. 1 off-street parking space included with rent. Interior Video Tour: https://youtu.be/XF-Ch2UsvzE Exterior Video Tour: https://youtu.be/1eVWUbmNeus 3D Zillow Tour: https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/2f0c0389-bd00-49f3-b6b5-8752cfb71e9c?setAttribution=mls Available Starting ASAP $3000 for July 1st Start Date $3250 for August 1st Start Date $3500 for September 1st Start Date Lease to go through August 31st 2021 Up-Front Costs To the Landlord: First Month Rent, Last Month Rent, Security Deposit To the Broker: Application Processing Fee of $35 per Applicant or Cosigner and 1 Month s Rent Broker s Commission. Pet Policy Pets of any kind are not permitted Utilities Water and Sewer included. Tenant pays Gas and Electricity. Heat is by Gas. Laundry is in Unit. The machines are only a year old. 1 Off-Street Parking Space will be permitted Exclusively Offered by Robert Ortiz at Cambridge Portfolios LLC Listing Broker Robert Ortiz Cambridge Portfolios LLC 2298 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140 Broker s License: #9509643 Brokerage License: #9998



Terms: One year lease