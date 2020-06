Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors all utils included parking stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Features: Hardwood Floors|Stainless Steel Appliances|Laundry in Building|Yard All utilities included. Stainless stove no dw 3rd floor in historic house with amazing skyline views wood floors very unique unit. 1 Parking spot included. For someone who likes historic character not modern architecture Coin-op laundry in building Spring Hill neighborhood 12 min walk Porter T 5 min to bus to MIT 15 min walk to Harvard. Showing Instructions: Use left side door (technically 58 Atherton St address. On the 2nd floor use the last door to get to 60#3)