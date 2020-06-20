All apartments in Somerville
63 Park St.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 8:11 PM

63 Park St.

63 Park Street · (508) 523-4053
Location

63 Park Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing budget 3bd/2ba near the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as well as Harvard University and Porter Square. 2 large rooms with high ceilings, and 1 much larger room with bay windows towards the front of the house. 2 full baths. White gas-range stove and eat-in kitchen. No living room. Each room equipped with a mini fridge, and window AC units can be provided during the summer. Basic furnishings provided in room at no cost, but can also be taken out as well. Cats OK. Available: June 1, 2020

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 63 Park St. have any available units?
63 Park St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 63 Park St. have?
Some of 63 Park St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 63 Park St. currently offering any rent specials?
63 Park St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 63 Park St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 63 Park St. is pet friendly.
Does 63 Park St. offer parking?
No, 63 Park St. does not offer parking.
Does 63 Park St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 63 Park St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 63 Park St. have a pool?
No, 63 Park St. does not have a pool.
Does 63 Park St. have accessible units?
No, 63 Park St. does not have accessible units.
Does 63 Park St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 63 Park St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 63 Park St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 63 Park St. has units with air conditioning.
