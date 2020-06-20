63 Park St.

Amenities

Amazing budget 3bd/2ba near the American Academy of Arts and Sciences as well as Harvard University and Porter Square. 2 large rooms with high ceilings, and 1 much larger room with bay windows towards the front of the house. 2 full baths. White gas-range stove and eat-in kitchen. No living room. Each room equipped with a mini fridge, and window AC units can be provided during the summer. Basic furnishings provided in room at no cost, but can also be taken out as well. Cats OK. Available: June 1, 2020



Terms: One year lease