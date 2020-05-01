62 Ibbetson St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Brand new total renovation. A massive, six-room, three bedroom unit very close to Porter Sq! 3 equally sized bedrooms, proper living and dining rooms, a newly renovated eat-in kitchen with newly installed stainless appliances, granite countertops, and custon cabinets. Great private back deck! A quiet respectful building. Shared coin-op laundry in the basement. One of the largest and most unique layouts this veteran agent has ever seen. No pets please. Unit is vacant so listing agent will stand outside while prospective tenants tour the building. Hand sanitizer available.