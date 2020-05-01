All apartments in Somerville
62 Ibbetson St
62 Ibbetson St

62 Ibbetson Street · (617) 576-3800
Location

62 Ibbetson Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Spring Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new total renovation. A massive, six-room, three bedroom unit very close to Porter Sq! 3 equally sized bedrooms, proper living and dining rooms, a newly renovated eat-in kitchen with newly installed stainless appliances, granite countertops, and custon cabinets. Great private back deck! A quiet respectful building. Shared coin-op laundry in the basement. One of the largest and most unique layouts this veteran agent has ever seen. No pets please. Unit is vacant so listing agent will stand outside while prospective tenants tour the building. Hand sanitizer available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 62 Ibbetson St have any available units?
62 Ibbetson St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 62 Ibbetson St have?
Some of 62 Ibbetson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 62 Ibbetson St currently offering any rent specials?
62 Ibbetson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 62 Ibbetson St pet-friendly?
No, 62 Ibbetson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 62 Ibbetson St offer parking?
No, 62 Ibbetson St does not offer parking.
Does 62 Ibbetson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 62 Ibbetson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 62 Ibbetson St have a pool?
No, 62 Ibbetson St does not have a pool.
Does 62 Ibbetson St have accessible units?
No, 62 Ibbetson St does not have accessible units.
Does 62 Ibbetson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 62 Ibbetson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 62 Ibbetson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 62 Ibbetson St does not have units with air conditioning.
