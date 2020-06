Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Located in the heart of Union Square within a well maintained condominium building, this beautiful sunny renovated 1 bedroom apartment features hardwood floors throughout, separate office, fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher and built in microwave. Bedroom features a walk in closet! High ceilings with large windows. Laundry is on the premises. Available 7/1/2020.



Terms: One year lease