Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Just renovated 3 Bed/1 Bath in Ten Hills - Property Id: 316634



NO BROKERS FEE!



Available 8/1.

Newly renovated 3 bed 1 bath in beautiful Ten Hills near Assembly Row and walking distance to Assembly Station. Eat in kitchen with new cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Newly renovated bathroom, hardwood flooring, freshly painted bright apartment. Laundry in unit. Good sized bedrooms with ample closet spaces. Enclosed sun porch. Great back yard. Parking available for extra. Professionally managed building. Renovation is nearly complete and photos will be posted very shortly.

