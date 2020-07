Amenities

84 Walk Score! Renovated in 2013. This spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment features a great open kitchen - living room layout. New French doors access the private rear deck through the living room. New dishwasher refrigerator light fixtures and updated bathroom. Other features include three good sized bedrooms plenty of closet space large front balcony disposal coin-op laundry in the basement shared rear patio and more. Located close to Rt. 93 Sullivan Square Orange Line T and restaurants on Broadway. No dogs.Tenants pay utilities including W/S which is sub-metered.