51 Magnus Ave.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:21 PM

51 Magnus Ave.

51 Magnus Avenue · (617) 851-1505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

51 Magnus Avenue, Somerville, MA 02143
Ward Two

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NO FEES Available 9/1 Mins to HARVARD This gorgeous four bedroom is located just off Washington St., close to where Kirkland St. Beacon St and Washington intersect. Sweet location about 12 mins to Harvard! Utilities are separate. There is lots of light and the apartment is located on the second floor of a 3 family. There is one parking space included in the rent. The apartment itself has 2 FULL BATHROOMS, hardwood floors, white walls, laundry in the basement, replacement windows, dishwasher, front and rear porches. The apartment has gas heat (tenant pays utilities). ONE year, two page lease -- application required No Pets, please

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 Magnus Ave. have any available units?
51 Magnus Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 51 Magnus Ave. have?
Some of 51 Magnus Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 Magnus Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
51 Magnus Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 Magnus Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 51 Magnus Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 51 Magnus Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 51 Magnus Ave. does offer parking.
Does 51 Magnus Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 51 Magnus Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 Magnus Ave. have a pool?
No, 51 Magnus Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 51 Magnus Ave. have accessible units?
No, 51 Magnus Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 51 Magnus Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 51 Magnus Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 51 Magnus Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 51 Magnus Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
