51 Magnus Ave.

NO FEES Available 9/1 Mins to HARVARD This gorgeous four bedroom is located just off Washington St., close to where Kirkland St. Beacon St and Washington intersect. Sweet location about 12 mins to Harvard! Utilities are separate. There is lots of light and the apartment is located on the second floor of a 3 family. There is one parking space included in the rent. The apartment itself has 2 FULL BATHROOMS, hardwood floors, white walls, laundry in the basement, replacement windows, dishwasher, front and rear porches. The apartment has gas heat (tenant pays utilities). ONE year, two page lease -- application required No Pets, please



