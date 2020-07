Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom apartment on the 1st floor of a 4-family house. Two bedrooms and a living room, hardwood floors, laundry in unit. New modern kitchen is the centerpiece of the apartment. Stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, beautiful tiled floor. On Atherton St in Spring Hill, a very exclusive part of Somerville not too far to the Porter Sq T stop. Has easy street parking. Nice yard and deck. (Reference #175228)