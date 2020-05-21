45 Franklin

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

***!!!ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!*** MUST SEE!!! LARGE THREE BEDROOM APT - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED This Pristine, Sun-Filled 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment is Filled with Charm. Gorgeous Honey Colored Hardwood Floors. Large Sunny Windows with a Very Homey Feel. Kitchen is Grande! Bright and Cheery (Dishwasher Included) as is the Laundry which is only Two Steps out the Door. Ceiling Fans with Dimmer Switches make the Atmosphere COOL . This First Floor Beauty is in a Hip-Friendly-Neighborhood, with a Swinging Gazebo and Magnificent Garden for Entertaining. All Minutes Away: Sullivan Subway Stop, Rt. 93, North End, Assembly Row, Restaurants, Shops and more all in the same Vicinity. A MUST SEE!!! May1st Move in Date. Three Large Bedrooms! Recent Rehab! Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal! Ten Minute Walk to Assembly Row, North End, Union Square or Sullivan T Orange Line! Bus Stops at the End of the Street! Subway Ten Minutes Walk! First Floor -Large Bedroom w/Walk In Closet -Second Bedroom -Bathroom -Open Large Eat In Kitchen -Cozy Livingroom -Cozy Dining Room Second Floor -One Bedroom (Philadelphia Style) Bright and Sunny! Very Quiet Nice Street! Hard Wood Floors Throughout! Large Eat in Kitchen! Ceiling Fans in Every Room! Dimmer Switches! Modern Bathroom with Large Tub/Shower and Three Cabinets! Large New Bay Windows! Newly Painted! Laundry! Beautiful Front Yard Garden/Table/Benches/Gazebo Swing/Plants/Trees/Fountain/Waterfall/Birds! Cool and Efficient Landlordes! Must be Neat Non-Smoker! Credit and Reference Checks! Beaitul Elegant Bright and Cheery Walk to Union Square, Sullivan T, Charlestown Two stops away from Boston/North End Hop on Rt 93 in minutes Aprox 1100 square feet Dining Room: 11' x 14' Living Room: 14' x 18' Kitchen: 9.5' x 19' Bathroom: 6.5' x 5.5' Bedroom 1: 12' x 14' Bedroom 2: 10' x 13' Bedroom 3: 10' x 13'



Terms: One year lease