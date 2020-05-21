All apartments in Somerville
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:28 AM

45 Franklin

45 Franklin Street · (781) 315-2633
Location

45 Franklin Street, Somerville, MA 02145
East Somerville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
***!!!ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!!!*** MUST SEE!!! LARGE THREE BEDROOM APT - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED This Pristine, Sun-Filled 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment is Filled with Charm. Gorgeous Honey Colored Hardwood Floors. Large Sunny Windows with a Very Homey Feel. Kitchen is Grande! Bright and Cheery (Dishwasher Included) as is the Laundry which is only Two Steps out the Door. Ceiling Fans with Dimmer Switches make the Atmosphere COOL . This First Floor Beauty is in a Hip-Friendly-Neighborhood, with a Swinging Gazebo and Magnificent Garden for Entertaining. All Minutes Away: Sullivan Subway Stop, Rt. 93, North End, Assembly Row, Restaurants, Shops and more all in the same Vicinity. A MUST SEE!!! May1st Move in Date. Three Large Bedrooms! Recent Rehab! Dishwasher and Garbage Disposal! Ten Minute Walk to Assembly Row, North End, Union Square or Sullivan T Orange Line! Bus Stops at the End of the Street! Subway Ten Minutes Walk! First Floor -Large Bedroom w/Walk In Closet -Second Bedroom -Bathroom -Open Large Eat In Kitchen -Cozy Livingroom -Cozy Dining Room Second Floor -One Bedroom (Philadelphia Style) Bright and Sunny! Very Quiet Nice Street! Hard Wood Floors Throughout! Large Eat in Kitchen! Ceiling Fans in Every Room! Dimmer Switches! Modern Bathroom with Large Tub/Shower and Three Cabinets! Large New Bay Windows! Newly Painted! Laundry! Beautiful Front Yard Garden/Table/Benches/Gazebo Swing/Plants/Trees/Fountain/Waterfall/Birds! Cool and Efficient Landlordes! Must be Neat Non-Smoker! Credit and Reference Checks! Beaitul Elegant Bright and Cheery Walk to Union Square, Sullivan T, Charlestown Two stops away from Boston/North End Hop on Rt 93 in minutes Aprox 1100 square feet Dining Room: 11' x 14' Living Room: 14' x 18' Kitchen: 9.5' x 19' Bathroom: 6.5' x 5.5' Bedroom 1: 12' x 14' Bedroom 2: 10' x 13' Bedroom 3: 10' x 13'

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Franklin have any available units?
45 Franklin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Somerville, MA.
What amenities does 45 Franklin have?
Some of 45 Franklin's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Franklin currently offering any rent specials?
45 Franklin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Franklin pet-friendly?
No, 45 Franklin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 45 Franklin offer parking?
No, 45 Franklin does not offer parking.
Does 45 Franklin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Franklin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Franklin have a pool?
No, 45 Franklin does not have a pool.
Does 45 Franklin have accessible units?
No, 45 Franklin does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Franklin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Franklin has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Franklin have units with air conditioning?
No, 45 Franklin does not have units with air conditioning.
