All apartments in Somerville
Find more places like 420 Norfolk St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerville, MA
/
420 Norfolk St.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:27 PM

420 Norfolk St.

420 Norfolk Street · (401) 595-4989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somerville
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

420 Norfolk Street, Somerville, MA 02143
Inman Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious and Sunny 3 Bed 1 Bath close to Inman Square, Union, Kendal/Lechmere! Great location for MIT, Harvard, HOLT Business school! Pristine and meticulously cared for triple-decker on the Cambridge line. Location, location, location! 0.2 mi to Inman Square, 0.4 mi to Union Square Apartment will be newly painted with updates to Kitchen and Bath! Dishwasher, Hardwood floors throughout, outdoor space for a grill and storage for bikes or larger items! Free Laundry on Site! Parking negotiable for rent- Large driveway that can tandem up to 4 cars!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Norfolk St. have any available units?
420 Norfolk St. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 420 Norfolk St. have?
Some of 420 Norfolk St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Norfolk St. currently offering any rent specials?
420 Norfolk St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Norfolk St. pet-friendly?
No, 420 Norfolk St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerville.
Does 420 Norfolk St. offer parking?
Yes, 420 Norfolk St. does offer parking.
Does 420 Norfolk St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Norfolk St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Norfolk St. have a pool?
No, 420 Norfolk St. does not have a pool.
Does 420 Norfolk St. have accessible units?
No, 420 Norfolk St. does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Norfolk St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Norfolk St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Norfolk St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Norfolk St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 420 Norfolk St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

136 Highland Ave
136 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Avalon at Assembly Row
333 Great River Rd
Somerville, MA 02145
Montaje
449 Canal St
Somerville, MA 02145
AVA Somerville
445 Artisan Way
Somerville, MA 02145
Windsor at Maxwell's Green
1 Maxwells Grn
Somerville, MA 02145
123 Highland Avenue
123 Highland Ave
Somerville, MA 02143

Similar Pages

Somerville 1 BedroomsSomerville 2 Bedrooms
Somerville Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSomerville Pet Friendly Places
Somerville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Spring HillPowder House
Winter Hill
Mystic River

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity