420 Norfolk St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Spacious and Sunny 3 Bed 1 Bath close to Inman Square, Union, Kendal/Lechmere! Great location for MIT, Harvard, HOLT Business school! Pristine and meticulously cared for triple-decker on the Cambridge line. Location, location, location! 0.2 mi to Inman Square, 0.4 mi to Union Square Apartment will be newly painted with updates to Kitchen and Bath! Dishwasher, Hardwood floors throughout, outdoor space for a grill and storage for bikes or larger items! Free Laundry on Site! Parking negotiable for rent- Large driveway that can tandem up to 4 cars!



Terms: One year lease